Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,737 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Elevate Credit worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 18,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $57,282.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,422.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $125,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,228,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,344. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

ELVT stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

