BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 38.8% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95. Monroe Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

