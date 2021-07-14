BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,381 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of SilverBow Resources worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Abundis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $438,950 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $284.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.68. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 130.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

