WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHF. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $321.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF).

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.