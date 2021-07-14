BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.68% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALL opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

