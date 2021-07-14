BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in iSun during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iSun during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iSun during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,343,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iSun alerts:

Shares of ISUN opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iSun, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $32.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iSun, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $586,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN).

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.