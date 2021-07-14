BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

