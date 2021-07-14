Zacks Investment Research Lowers FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE FTSI opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. FTS International has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTS International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 1st quarter worth $2,353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth $10,804,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth $20,026,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

