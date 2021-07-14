Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 95,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Frontline by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,127 shares during the period. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRO opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

