BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON BA opened at GBX 538.60 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. The company has a market cap of £17.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of £474.86 ($620.41). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 526.58.

In other news, insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,023.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

