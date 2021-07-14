Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

GGAL opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $14.94.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

