Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $256,905,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,626,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 350,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.