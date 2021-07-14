Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $154.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company is likely to gain from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul. The company is also benefiting from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines, globally. Nevertheless, sluggish enterprise spending and supply-chain disruptions owing to coronavirus crisis are headwinds, at least in the near term. Significant debt burden along with increasing expenses on product development and susceptibility to forex headwinds are concerns. Shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCHP. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.50.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.41.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $359,336,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 338.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,856,000 after buying an additional 571,067 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,919,000 after buying an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $55,483,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

