NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00. NextCure has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $207.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.50.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 1,113,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 42.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 643,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextCure (NXTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.