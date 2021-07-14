Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

