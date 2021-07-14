Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

In related news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.