Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

