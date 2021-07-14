KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

