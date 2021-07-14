The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

LEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

LEV stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

