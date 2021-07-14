Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MPAA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of MPAA opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $168.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

