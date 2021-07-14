Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

IEA stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

