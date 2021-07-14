Analyzing Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) & Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

70.7% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A -24.30% -20.82% Enzon Pharmaceuticals -245.48% -16.95% -3.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 4 0 2.50 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 162.71%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $62.34 million 4.85 -$43.84 million ($1.24) -4.76 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 935.11 -$1.31 million N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jounce Therapeutics.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody for combination therapy; JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.