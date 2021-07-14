Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of CYRX opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $84.97.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $844,887.50. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,426 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $632,390.34. Insiders sold a total of 746,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,936,189 in the last quarter.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.