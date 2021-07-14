Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.96

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.96 and last traded at $173.37, with a volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.19.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,127,000 after acquiring an additional 119,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

