Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 4,371.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 313.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTNTF opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.62. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $63.85 and a one year high of $108.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

