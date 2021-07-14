Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.24

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.24 and last traded at $141.15, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.18.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 125.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

