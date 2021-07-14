Verso (NYSE:VRS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.59

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 1054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $625.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.13.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. Equities analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

