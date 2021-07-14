European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $777.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 777 ($10.15) and last traded at GBX 772 ($10.09), with a volume of 4375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 777 ($10.15).

The company has a market cap of £824.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 738.51.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Philip E. F. Best sold 38,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £298,762.50 ($390,335.12).

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.