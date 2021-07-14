Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Short Interest Update

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a growth of 3,152.9% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TURV opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.60.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

