Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Rises By 6,550.0%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 6,550.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CBUMY stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. China National Building Material has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

