Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $40.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.61, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Radware by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Radware by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Radware by 799.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.