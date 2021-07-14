Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “
Surgalign stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.11. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 2,240,417 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 29.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 233.4% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.
Surgalign Company Profile
Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgalign (SRGA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.