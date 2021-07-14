Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Surgalign stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.11. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 2,240,417 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 29.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 233.4% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

