Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

SNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a positive rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $75,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $24,383,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $23,996,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $17,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

