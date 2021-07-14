Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.43 million, a PE ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

