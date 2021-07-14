Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) PT Set at $88.95 by Barclays

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been assigned a $88.95 price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.98.

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $87.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.45. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

