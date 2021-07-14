Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $18.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

NYSE:RRC opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

