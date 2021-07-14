Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Open Lending by 6,926.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 96,275 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Open Lending by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 70,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

