Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 41,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

