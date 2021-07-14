Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Covestro stock opened at €56.86 ($66.89) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

