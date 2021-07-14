Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.21.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.02. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.