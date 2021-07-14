Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.21.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.02. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

