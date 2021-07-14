HC Wainwright Downgrades Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Liposome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Laidlaw downgraded Taiwan Liposome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Taiwan Liposome alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLC opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Taiwan Liposome has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $288.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 120.54% and a negative net margin of 774.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Liposome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.