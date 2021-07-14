Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.28.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 454,160 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,030,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

