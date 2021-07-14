GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,925 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

GSK opened at GBX 1,433.20 ($18.72) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,386.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £72.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders acquired a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $869,140 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

