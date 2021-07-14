Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.59

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and traded as low as $4.39. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 327 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISMAY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $905.77 million during the quarter.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

