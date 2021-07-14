Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,223.78

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,223.78 ($15.99) and traded as low as GBX 1,215 ($15.87). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.87), with a volume of 7,081 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of £640.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,223.78.

In other news, insider Ben Thompson sold 29,631 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74), for a total transaction of £357,053.55 ($466,492.75). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,598.50 ($2,088.45). Insiders have bought 260 shares of company stock worth $309,275 in the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

