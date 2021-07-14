Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,223.78

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,223.78 ($15.99) and traded as low as GBX 1,215 ($15.87). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.87), with a volume of 7,081 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of £640.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,223.78.

In other news, insider Ben Thompson sold 29,631 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74), for a total transaction of £357,053.55 ($466,492.75). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,598.50 ($2,088.45). Insiders have bought 260 shares of company stock worth $309,275 in the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

