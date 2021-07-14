Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.31

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.31 and traded as high as C$18.09. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.95, with a volume of 190,132 shares.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.31.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

