MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.78

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $8.83. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 246,187 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares during the period.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.