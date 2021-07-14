Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, President Brian L. Knepp bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $25,894.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,312.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,930 shares of company stock worth $92,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWOD opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.70. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

