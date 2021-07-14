Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHNWF. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price objective on Schroders and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

