Umicore’s (UMICY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Umicore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Umicore to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13. Umicore has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

